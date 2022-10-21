Expert: Area’s home prices ‘likely will fall’ from peak

“Complicated” is the way Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for BrightMLS – the region’s multiple-listing service – describes the current condition of the local real-estate market.

“The shift in the marketplace accelerated in September,” she noted in parsing September sales figures as reported Oct. 12. “Homes are staying on the market longer and buyers have more leverage than at any time since the start of the pandemic. But home prices are still rising, because inventory is still very tight.”

Indeed: While the number of active listings across the Washington metro area at the end of September was off a modest 4.6 percent from a year before, the number of listings coming to the market during the month was down 22.5 percent – suggesting that sellers are not in any rush to put homes on the market if they don’t have to, especially if they are sitting on existing mortgages with rock-bottom interest rates.

The dearth of inventory is largely the result of a sharp decline in the number of condominiums listed for sale; inventories of both single-family properties and townhouses were up.

Sales across the Washington region in September totaled 4,596 and were down by double digits in each of the 10 jurisdictions that comprise the Washington region, according to figures reported Oct. 12 by BrightMLS and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.

The regional sales total declined 27.6 percent from a year before, in line with expectations given an environment that includes rising interest rates and concern about the state of the economy.

“Higher mortgage rates will continue to cool buyer demand during the fall,” Sturtevant suggested in her analysis, saying it is “likely” that prices will fall in some markets.

Those sellers who do have a reason to put homes on the market may find themselves dropping their listing price to account for current conditions, but one shouldn’t feel too sorry for their plight.

“Prices in the region likely will fall from their peak, but will remain much higher than they were prior to the pandemic,” Sturtevant said. “If the metro area’s median price declined by 10 percent, it would still be 11 percent higher than it was three years ago.”

The median sales price of all homes that sold during the month in the region stood at $532,000, up 3.2 percent from a year before but down 4.1 percent from August, suggesting the seasonal ebb and flow of the market (stronger spring/summer, weaker autumn/winter) has returned after it evaporated during the first years of the COVID era.

Prices were higher in all property types across the region, although annual price appreciation has slowed in all. Among the various localities, Alexandria (down 9.5%) and Arlington (down 13.6%) were the only jurisdictions to see year-over-year price declines, although some of that dip is due to a smaller percentage of single-family homes in the overall sales mix for the month.

Figures represent transactions in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties in Maryland. Figures represent most, but not all, home sales during the period; all September 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.