End-of-year support sought for Outdoor Lab

Leaders of the Arlington Outdoor Education Association are seeking public support to close a funding gap related to its operation of the Arlington Outdoor Lab in collaboration with the county school system.

The non-profit association owns the 225-acre facility in Loudoun County and makes it available to Arlington Public Schools, which allows for day trips (and fifth-grade overnights) for Arlington students.

Mike Maleski, president of the association, said a change from paper to online “first-day packets” of information provided to parents of students at the start of the school year has significantly impacted funding for his group’s operations.

“Those packets included an envelope specifically for donations to the Lab, and generous parents contributed $15,000 to $20,000 every September using those envelopes,” he said in a fund-raising appeal. “Now, with online packets, donations have fallen to about $2,000.”

The association is seeking donations from individuals of $50 or $75 – “or more, if possible” – from supporters by the end of the year.

“We put your contributions right back into the Lab,” Maleski said.

For information, see the Website at https://outdoorlab.org.