33.1 F
Tysons
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonEnd-of-year support sought for Outdoor Lab
ArlingtonEducationNews
Updated:

End-of-year support sought for Outdoor Lab

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Leaders of the Arlington Outdoor Education Association are seeking public support to close a funding gap related to its operation of the Arlington Outdoor Lab in collaboration with the county school system.

The non-profit association owns the 225-acre facility in Loudoun County and makes it available to Arlington Public Schools, which allows for day trips (and fifth-grade overnights) for Arlington students.

Mike Maleski, president of the association, said a change from paper to online “first-day packets” of information provided to parents of students at the start of the school year has significantly impacted funding for his group’s operations.

“Those packets included an envelope specifically for donations to the Lab, and generous parents contributed $15,000 to $20,000 every September using those envelopes,” he said in a fund-raising appeal. “Now, with online packets, donations have fallen to about $2,000.”

Sponsored

The association is seeking donations from individuals of $50 or $75 – “or more, if possible” – from supporters by the end of the year.

“We put your contributions right back into the Lab,” Maleski said.

For information, see the Website at https://outdoorlab.org.

Previous article
Mason celebrates successes of 5,000 winter graduates
Next article
County takes another step forward on new historic-preservation program
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Q&A: Author with local roots has book of poetry published

Isaac Amend of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Liberty (then Washington-Lee) High School and Yale University, recently had published a...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.