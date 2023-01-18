Encore Learning preps for record number of spring courses

A total of 43 courses – split among in-person, “virtual” and hybrid formats – will be presented as part of Encore Learning’s spring 2023 semester, organizers have announced.

It’s a record total for the organization, which last year celebrated 20 years of service to seniors in Arlington and beyond.

A total of 25 courses will be new to the program.

Classes will begin March 1, with a spring-course preview slated for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. online. The event will include information about courses and the opportunity to meet instructors.

Sponsored

Registration will begin on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. For information, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.