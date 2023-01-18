53.2 F
Encore Learning preps for record number of spring courses

Encore Learning president Barbara Spangler is flanked by Mark Rozell of George Mason University (left) and former Encore Learning president Tom Adams at the organization's 20th-anniversary celebration. (Photo by Lora Pollari-Welbes)

A total of 43 courses – split among in-person, “virtual” and hybrid formats – will be presented as part of Encore Learning’s spring 2023 semester, organizers have announced.

It’s a record total for the organization, which last year celebrated 20 years of service to seniors in Arlington and beyond.

A total of 25 courses will be new to the program.

Classes will begin March 1, with a spring-course preview slated for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. online. The event will include information about courses and the opportunity to meet instructors.

Registration will begin on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. For information, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.

