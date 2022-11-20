Encore Creativity preps series of holiday concerts

Encore Creativity for Older Adults has announced the schedule of events for its annual holiday-concert series, which runs from Dec. 3-17 across the local region as well as elsewhere across the nation.

“These dynamic performances, led by celebrated conductors, promise to set the holiday spirit in motion,” said the organization, which is bringing back its annual Kennedy Center concert (slated for Dec. 26 and featuring 400 singers) for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“Our concerts are highly anticipated events for our singers and the community,” noted Encore Creativity CEO Joshua Vickery. “We look forward again to a wonderful experience of bringing joy through song this holiday season.”

Admission to all concerts is free; donations are accepted. For information and a complete list of the organization’s upcoming holiday concerts, see the Website at https://encorecreativity.