Encore Stage & Studio will wrap up its production of “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” with performances Dec. 9-11 at Gunston Arts Center Theatre II.

The production takes a unique look at the Charles Dickens classic, incorporating fairy-tale characters such as Mother Goose, the Big Bad Wolf, Three Little Pigs and Cinderella.

Performances are Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12-15.

For information, see the Website at www.encorestageva.org.