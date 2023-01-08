29.4 F
Updated:

‘Empty Bowls’ fund-raiser comes back in person

soup in bowl
Photo by Ella Olsson on Unsplash

Tickets are now on sale for the Arlington Food Assistance Center’s (AFAC) “Empty Bowls” fund-raiser, to be held on Feb. 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane.

Attendees will enjoy soups made by chefs from local restaurants, served in hand-thrown bowls created by local artists, and will be able to take home the bowls as a gift.

There will be two sittings, 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. All proceeds will benefit AFAC’s efforts providing healthy food to those in need across the community.

Tickets are $45 each; children under 5 are admitted free. For information, see the Website at www.afac.org.

The 2023 event marks the return of Empty Bowls in an in-person setting for the first time since the pandemic.

