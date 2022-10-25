Electrical fire damages home in Vienna

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 19 at 2:05 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., in Vienna.

Units arrived at the one-story, single-family home and saw smoke coming from the front door. Crews quickly located and extinguished a fire in the kitchen. Rescue personnel transported two occupants to a hospital so they could be medically evaluated. There were no firefighter injuries reported, officials said.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire, and working smoke alarms alerted them to the blaze. The occupants safely evacuated the residence and then called 911.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the kitchen. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving an outlet providing power to an over-the-range microwave.

The fire displaced two occupants, who declined services offered by the Red Cross. Damages as a result of the fire were about $95,000, officials said.