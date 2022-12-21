39.6 F
Tysons
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonElection officials: Some mail-in ballots didn't make it in time
ArlingtonNewsPolitics
Updated:

Election officials: Some mail-in ballots didn’t make it in time

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
red mail box on brown wooden post
Photo by Brett Garwood on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

It’s a good thing there were no nail-biters, because about 50 voters in the Nov. 8 election in Arlington missed having their ballots counted owing to Postal Service delivery delays.

That was the total that arrived at the county’s election HQ after the Nov. 14 deadline for accepting mail-in ballots.

(Normally, the deadline is the Friday after Election Day, but this year that was Veterans Day, so the deadline was pushed to three days later.)

While having the voices of 50 voters snuffed out is not good, things are improving on the mail-in-ballot front, county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer said at the Dec. 9 Electoral Board meeting.

Sponsored

“It is moving much better than it was in 2020,” she said of the mail.

Those late-arriving ballots are transferred to the Circuit Court to be retained. And there may be more to come, Reinemeyer said.

“We can get ballots a year after an election,” she said.

There has been some talk of changing state law to provide an extra week before the mail-ballot deadline kicks in, but it seems an unlikely prospect in the 2023 General Assembly session.

Previous article
Notification requirement holds up action creating new park
Next article
Editor’s Notebook: A boring month to come into the world
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxBrian Trompeter -

Exhibition takes updated look a fiber materials

Whether repurposed coffee filters, handmade paper or crocheted yarn, creatively used fiber holds center stage in the McLean Project...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.