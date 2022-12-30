Efforts by Fairfax plant help keep electricity flowing during cold snap

Fairfax County homes were able to keep their holiday lights blazing Christmas Eve after staff at the Noman M. Cole Jr. Pollution Control Plant in Lorton turned on the facility’s generators to help avoid an electrical blackout, officials with the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) said Dec. 28.

As temperatures plunged Dec. 24, the PJM Interconnection electrical grid that serves 65 million people across the Mid-Atlantic states, including Virginia, became severely overloaded, officials said. At 4:20 a.m., PJM declared an emergency event and asked certain large electricity users to curtail their usage within two hours so there would be enough for residences.

Noman Cole staff switched on the plant’s five large diesel-powered electricity generators, which took the plant off the electric-power grid. The plant was able remove 5,700 kilowatts of electricity from the grid for more than 14 hours, which equates to that consumed by 4,500 households, officials said.

“We just learned from Dominion [Energy] that by removing Noman Cole from the grid, we helped households as far away as Ohio, which is amazing,” DPWES spokesman Sharon North.

In the grid, the number of electrons added (supply) exactly must balance the electrons removed (demand). When it doesn’t balance, the grid fails and a blackout occurs, officials said.

One indicator of the balance between supply and demand is real-time wholesale price for electricity. Normally, when the supply of electricity balances with demand, electricity wholesales for around 5 cents per kilowatt hour. During the cold snap, when demand outstripped supply, the price shot up as high as $4.40 per kilowatt hour, officials said.

The Noman Cole facility has taken similar action several times in the past, but this was its first time doing so in winter, said plant manager Mike McGrath.

“We’ve had to do it a few times in the summer,” McGrath said. “Usually, you think of heat waves and air conditioners. That’s when demand’s the highest on the grid. There was unprecedented demand on the grid this time around.”

The plant’s generators, which are rated for 2 megawatts each, are outfitted with special air-pollution-control equipment and are the cleanest-burning ones available, county officials said.

Power-company officials notified the plant’s operators on Dec. 24 at 8:40 p.m. that they could stop generating electricity and begin using the grid again. The plant for the previous 14 hours had continued to treat wastewater and there was no service disruption, McGrath said.