Updated:

Effort giving historic status to local home set to advance

By Scott McCaffrey
The "Anderson House" in Arlington's Virginia Square neighborhood is slated to become its own local historic district. (Arlington government photo)

Arlington County Board members later this month are expected to ratify creation of a local historic district for a single-family property in the Virginia Square neighborhood.

Both the homeowner (Marie Schum-Brady) and the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) support the action, which if authorized will give HALRB members a large say over exterior alterations on the parcel, located at 3500 14th Street. North.

The home dates to 1912 and was located on a lot on what then was known as 301 North Ridgely St. (Arlington’s streets were renamed to their current alphabetical order in the 1930s.) In 1916, after the addition of a front porch, it was assessed at $3,000 for tax purposes; today that assessed valuation is about $1.26 million.

Another addition, completed in the 1930s, survived for more than 70 years before it was removed to make way for a rear addition in 2016.

The property is dubbed the “Anderson House” for a couple that lived in it many decades ago. Its four-square architectural style is rarely seen in Arlington today, although it may have been more common before successive waves of redevelopment rolled through neighborhoods over the past half-century.

The public hearing required before formal designation as a local historic district likely will be held Dec. 17. The Anderson House will join more than a dozen individual homes – dating from the 1760s to the 1930s – that are part of the local-historic-district list.

