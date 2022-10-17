Editor’s Notebook: Will this be a ‘Martha Reeves’ election?

My theory: All present-day phenomena can be related to with a reference back to (pick one) 1960s-70s music; “Match Game”; “The Simpsons”; or “Blazing Saddles.”

In the case of the upcoming Arlington County Board race, I’m wondering if it’s not going to turn out to be a “Martha Reeves” kind of election.

Yep, that’s a reference to the 1960s Motown group Martha and the Vandellas and, in this case, their hit song that includes the line “nowhere to run to, baby, nowhere to hide.”

Because in some ways, that’s where incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti has found himself. He’s boxed in on the key issue of the race, wedded to a position that isn’t resonating with some in the electorate.

Deciding at the outset of the campaign to grab the middle of the road on the Missing Middle housing folderol and stay there no matter what, de Ferranti is now finding himself hemorrhaging potential voters who are defecting to Audrey Clement (who wants no Missing Middle at all) and Adam Theo (who wants more of it, and faster).

As the political truism goes: When you spend time all your time in the middle of the road, watch out, because you’re likely to get run over.

I’m still thinking de Ferranti has this in the bag – no way will either opponent surmount his vote total, given the power of the Democratic sample ballot and the lack of instant-runoff voting. But a few weeks ago I was believing that the incumbent could count on 60% of the vote. Not so sure today.

Fortunately for de Ferranti, both Clement and Theo are having to rely mostly on their own efforts to make the public aware of their positions. Either probably could have doubled their ultimate vote total with a robust fund-raising effort beginning back at the start of the year. C’est la vie.

Even so, this is going to be the most interesting Arlington election since the ugly commonwealth’s attorney Democratic primary of 2019. Will be fascinating to see how it plays out, particularly when the vote totals are dissected down to the precinct level. That should provide a good indication of the views of the voting public on the Missing Middle issue.

SPEAKING OF MARTHA REEVES: She’s still rockin’ and rollin’ at 81, and at one point Ms. Reeves followed up her musical success with a stint on the Detroit City Council. I also saw her once when she performed at the Herndon Festival back in the 1980s.

Enjoy the video of her performing (way back in the day) below! And below that is the same song being performed by Ms. Reeves’ good friend, the late Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien — known to the music world as Dusty Springfield — doing her own rendition.

Good stuff 🙂

– Scott McCaffrey