Editor’s Notebook: We’ll just call him ‘Gerry, the Lone Ranger’

We had coverage earlier this week that U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th) was the lone member of the Virginia congressional delegation to sign on to a bill – which has zero chance of passage in the waning days of the session – that would formally declare former President Donald “the Don-Don” Trump as having participated in an insurrection and, therefore, under the 14th Amendment, unable to hold federal office in the future.

Watching the Democrats take swings at the Don-Don is like the scene in “Airplane” where the passengers line up to smack around the distressed passenger. (Note from the corporate lawyers: That past sentence does not condone violence in real-life situations, only in movie comedies.)

You’ve got the Jan. 6 committee, in its last act of vengeance, asking the Justice Department to hit him with criminal charges and another House committee petulantly releasing his tax returns.

(I’m no fan of the Don-Don, but the behavior of congressional Democrats has not exactly won me to their side.)

Sponsored

But back to Gerry Connolly.

One wonders what his motivation was for signing on as a co-sponsor for the legislation about Trump and the 14th Amendment – legislation that even some of the more extreme Democrats in Congress wanted anything to do with. (Maxine Waters, I’m lookin’ at you, although I’d rather be lookin’ at Maxine Nightingale, circa 1977. Lovely!)

Maybe it was all part of Connolly’s strategy to win the ranking-minority-member position on the House committee on government operations. Maybe he’s just so consumed with Trump Derangement Syndrome, he couldn’t help himself.

But I offer this free-and-worth-every-penny advice to the good representative: When similar situations arise in the future, check in with your colleagues Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton.

If they’re not signing on, don’t you sign on, either.

SPEAKING OF MAXINE NIGHTINGALE (AS OPPOSED TO MAXINE WATERS), AS I JUST WAS: Here’s a clip below of her from a little later in her career, singing the biggest of her hits.

Tell me she doesn’t seem like a fun person! And ya gotta love those choreographed backup singers, too.

– Scott McCaffrey