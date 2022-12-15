Editor’s Notebook: Warren G. Harding rides again!

They laughed – laughed, I tell you! – at Warren G. Harding and his campaign staff for foisting the made-up word “normalcy” on the public during the Warren G-for-Gamaliel’s 1920 campaign for president.

But a big election victory shut the mouths of those pundits and prognosticators back then, and “normalcy” kinda-sorta entered the lexicon.

(A fun-fact aside: Of the 46 presidents, Harding was the only one to have been a member of the Kiwanis Club. Not exactly the same as having George Washington or Abraham Lincoln as a member – more like lackluster Chester Arthur or either of the two most recent occupants – but hey, we Kiwanians will take him.)

Why all this rambling? Because the word “normalcy” came up several times during yesterday’s Northern Virginia Association of Realtors 2023 home-sales-and-prices forum, held online.

The expectation is that things, having been knocked higgledly-piggledgy by COVID, will in 2023 return to a pre-COIVD level of activity.

“Normalcy is OK; I think it’s what we need,” association president Reggie Copeland said.

Will we have coverage? Of course we’ll have coverage. And some of the data might surprise your.

SPEAKING OF 2023 …: Yesterday’s news coverage also took me, online-speaking, to the monthly meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Always some good coverage to come out of that.

October’s passenger counts, reported at the meeting, showed totals at Reagan National (2,271,546) were 6.3% higher than October 2019, while Washington Dulles (1,953,593) was 10% lower. Add them up,and you’ve got 4,225,139, or a decline of 19 percent from October 2019, the most recent pre-COVID comparable.

But the Thanksgiving travel period was strong, and authority officials expect the same all throughout the next couple of weeks.

It “could be a record-breaking season,” CEO Jack Potter said.

More coverage coming up on that topic, too. Only in the land of The Washington Post [motto: “Layoffs a’Coming!”] is December a light month for local news.

– Scott McCaffrey