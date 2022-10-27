Editor’s Notebook: Up by nine and feelin’ fine!

It was getting down to crunch time in the 1980 presidential election when, in its weekend edition right before Tuesday’s polling took place, the Northern Virginia Sun reported that Ronald Reagan was holding a 9-point lead over Jimmy Carter in the Old Dominion.

Even worse for the Democrats: Independents appeared to be breaking for the GOP.

Both opinions turned out to be prescient: When the dust had settled, Reagan won 53% of Virginia’s vote, with Carter taking 40% and John Anderson winning 5% (and never, ever being heard from again in the national political discourse).

Fun fact for those playing along at home: The 1980 election was the last time a Republican presidential nominee won the vote in Arlington. Even though Reagan cruised to victory again in 1984 (nationally and in Virginia), it was Walter Mondale who garnered a victory among A-town voters. And Democrats have run the table ever since.

WHILE ON THE TOPIC OF CONSERVATIVES: You may or may not know the name Kemi Badenoch, but she’s a member of Parliament across the pond and while her dreams of winning the U.K.’s prime ministership fell short, she’s movin’ on up in the power structure.

Not that I had a say in the matter, but back a few months ago when Boris Johnson’s ability to govern fell apart, Badenoch was my personal choice in the Conservative Party leadership race to succeed him. Gotta love a woman of color (with family roots in Nigeria) who’s also hard right!

She did OK in that horse race to succeed Johnson, but didn’t get the brass ring that went to Liz Truss. After the experiment collapsed last week when Truss wilted faster than that now famous head of lettuce, Rushi Sunak won the top slot without breaking a sweat.

Sunak decided to keep Badenoch in the job she held under Truss (minister for international trade) and also give her ministerial responsibilities for equality issues.

The fact that the new prime minister handed over the “equalities” position to one of the most right-wing people available shows he’s got a sense of humor, if nothing else.

Anyway, keep your eye on Badenoch. She’s young enough to have plenty of time to rise to the top, sometime down the road. Maybe she will, maybe she won’t. Time will tell.

– Scott McCaffrey