Thursday, January 12, 2023
Editor's Notebook: Time for a pubescent politician?

Photo by Tetbirt Salim on Unsplash

Yesterday’s start of the General Assembly session meant a bazillion bills were dumped into the Virginia Legislative Information System, the state service that tracks the movement of each of those pieces of legislation from start to finish – whether “finish” means enactment into law or, more likely, a demise without making it through the political meat-grinder.

One interesting one was from Del. Alfonso Lopez, which would mandate that every School Board in the commonwealth have a student member. (Unlike the photo above, it wouldn’t be able to be that young a person — the bill mandates a high-schooler from a local public school, if memory serves.)

Fairfax County has had one for years (in the early days with voting power, but not so in recent decades). But one presumes a lot of school districts, including Arlington’s, will not want a student in such an august position, asking persnickety questions.

It’ll be curious how far this bill gets. Probably not very far, but we’ve got a couple of weeks to see how it does.

20 YEARS AGO: It was pointed out to me that yesterday marked the 20-year anniversary of the date (Jan. 23, 2003) that Charles Monroe died while chairing his first meeting of the Arlington County Board.

(The board meeting was on a Saturday, so the day doesn’t match but the date does.)

I was sitting in the back of the room when Mr. Monroe was felled by a massive stroke. I was looking down, scribbling notes of the proceedings when there was a momentary quiet in the room, then the clerk of the board let out a little shriek. From there, it was a matter of summoning the paramedics, but there was really nothing that could have been done, it appears.

(A very sad way to go when one is only in one’s mid-40s, but on the other hand, a lot more quick and relatively painless than many alternatives.)

Charles Monroe was a classic act and an Arlington native. He had much more ahead of him — he’d be only 66 today — had he been given the opportunity. But that, alas, was not to be.

– Scott McCaffrey

