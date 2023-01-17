38.3 F
Editor's Notebook: This could get interesting in a hurry
Editor’s Notebook
Updated:

Editor’s Notebook: This could get interesting in a hurry

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
First there was one. Then two, then a few more, than a few more after that.

Nope, we’re not talking about all the places Joe Biden left classified documents (although that fits, as well). Instead, we’re talking about all the Fairfax County high schools that – whoopsie! – forgot to tell students that they’d been commended by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

It’s the controversy that began at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology and has metastasized across the district, as other schools have come forward to announce they didn’t inform students, either.

Let’s recall the school system’s initial response to this, back in December. It was a lowly staffer at TJ who made a mistake, we were first told, and it had been corrected as soon as it was caught.

Happening at just one school? Then a simple staff mistake is possible, if not necessarily plausible. But happening at a host of schools? We weren’t born yesterday, FCPS.

This has now of course gotten the attention of Attorney General Jason Miyares and his pit bulls.

I’d make a really strong suggestion to FCPS staff who are called in to answer questions: Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Because if you don’t, they’re going to figure it out, and the Miyares gang is not a group I would want to get on my bad side.

Free advice from kindly Uncle Scotty. No charge. Ignore it at your peril.

– Scott McCaffrey

