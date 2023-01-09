Editor’s Notebook: The one person more narcissistic than the Don-Don?

For reasons known but to itself, the Falls Church News-Press each week devotes a couple of pages to reprinting works of New York Times columnists.

A Paul Krugman column of last week — not very original: going after Elon Musk — had the author noting that he toodles hither and yon in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. “I’m not one of those who cares much about what he drives,” Krugman tells us. “No doubt I act out my egotism in other ways.”

Indeed.

Just two paragraphs earlier, at the start of the column and leading in to his mentioning the Jetta, he typed: “When I won the Nobel Prize in 2008, Princeton quickly set up a special event on campus and reserved a parking spot for me …”

Have to say, bringing up that he won the Nobel Prize (albeit in economics, so hardly one of the biggies, just sayin’…) to kick off a column would seem to be the height of egotism. If Mr. Krugman had ever shown any sense of humor or humility before, one might think he was just playing, but has he ever been anything but a smug blowhard?

Me? Jealous of his notoriety? No way. Krugman may have a Nobel Prize (again, not in one of the big categories), but is he a two-time winner of the Arlington Kiwanis Club member-of-the-month award? He is not. So there.

(ST.) PETERING OUT: I guess they mean well, but if they’re not careful at the lovably leftie church across the street from Sun Gazette World Headquarters, the Black Lives Matter every-other-Saturday protest could peter out.

While once dozens held up their signs along Broad Street and asked drivers to honk, the band of pietistic do-gooders this past weekend was down to about six braving a cold but sunny hour out in the elements.

(“Pietistic”? My big book of synonyms comes in handy once again!)

Honks also appear to be down significantly, although those doing the honking seem more aggressive about it, if that’s an indicator of anything.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT: For reasons that are nobody’s business but my own, over the weekend I saw an episode of the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” from the early 1970s.

Ah, memories! But now I can’t get the theme song (sung gloriously by Patrice Holloway!) out of my head, even though some of the lyrics move so fast they are basically unintelligible at first blush. I was able to pick out the phrase “neat, sweet, a groovy song; you’re invited come along” without much effort. But besides that, it’s all clicks and buzzers, a phrase that Phil Hartman fans will get.

Al Gore’s amazing Internet wasn’t a thing back then, but it is now, and using it I found the lyrics. CLICK HERE for them.

Fun fact: Casey Kasem sure did a lot of voice work for Hanna-Barbera cartoons back in the day. He turns up everywhere, including a character here.

And one last fun fact: The actress giving us the speaking voice of the ditzy Pussycat who played the drums was Jackie Joseph, who for a time was married to Ken Berry, who shared my birthdate of Nov. 3. (RIP to them both, although since apparently the marriage ended really badly, hopefully they’ve been sent to separate corners of heaven.)

Another late-breaking fact: Ken Berry in the 1960s was one of the stars of “F-Troop,” which also starred Washington-[Redacted] High School graduate Forrest Tucker!

– Scott McCaffrey