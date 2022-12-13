Editor’s Notebook: The circle of Electoral Board life

Anyone remember the Mary-Chapin Carpenter song that had the line about sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug?

Life is that way sometimes, indeed, and in this instance, it was Matthew Weinstein who was the bug.

After three years of perfectly admirable service on the Arlington Electoral Board, he is being bumped off because state law requires that, having had a Republican succeeding a Democrat to the governorship, all 133 electoral boards across the commonwealth must switch from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat, with the switcheroo being made when the next Democratic term expires.

Sponsored

In Arlington, that term happens to belong to Weinstein, who three years ago was appointed to the post, succeeding long-time board member (and even longer-time Democratic activist) Charlene Bickford.

Such is the way of the Electoral Board world; the Republican on the Arlington body, Scott McGeary, found himself kicked off not once but twice over the course of time for the same reason, only to come back each time.

It certainly seems that Weinstein – who like McGeary is an attorney – performed a solid job on the Electoral Board. Too bad he has to go, but the rules make for no exceptions.

Coming in, as we report this week, is Richard Samp, one of three Republican options given to Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who makes the appointment.

(It likely will be Newman’s last time filling an Electoral Board slot, as he has announced plans to retire over the coming summer. He has been chief judge for 19 years.)

The Electoral Board last week held its final meeting with Weinstein. Samp will join McGeary and Democrat Kim Phillip next month, when he will be sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson.

SPEAKING OF ELECTIONS: A local election official (this time not from Arlington) recently put forward the idea of the General Assembly allowing 10 days for scraggler mail-in ballots to be accepted and counted in the final results after Election Day, rather than the three days currently allowed.

While the motivations may be pure, there’s already enough concern about election integrity (from all sides). Can you imagine a super-close race where local and state residents needed to wait yet an additional week to see the final results? Not exactly a recipe for keeping trust in the integrity of the system.

Not that the proposal is going anywhere with Republicans (somewhat) in charge in Richmond. But still, as they say at the sheep convention, a baaaaaaaaaaaad idea.

LOOK UP AN EPISODE OF ‘THE ROCKFORD FILES’ IN HIS HONOR: Look up “character actor” in the dictionary and you’re likely to run across a photograph of Stuart Margolin, who could be found throughout the 1960s and 1970s in everything from “The Rockford Files” (where he had a six-year run as Angel) to various episodes of “Love, American Style.”

My morning perusal of the daily deaths list compiled by Wikipedia revealed that Margolin, who for the second half of his Hollywood career directed a lot of TV shows, has died age age 83.

He had a good run, and if you like your 1970s crime dramas, “The Rockford Files” is one of the best.

Speaking of James Garner, as I sort of was, back in the very late 1970s while on our annual family spring-break trip to Florida to watch spring-training baseball, we enjoyed a day of the filming of a motion picture (“Health”) that starred Garner, all being done at the Don CeSar Hotel on St. Petersburg Beach.

Directed by Robert Altman, the cast also included Lauren Bacall, Carol Burnett and, fresh off his stint as Illinois’ most nasty Nazi in “The Blues Brothers,” Henry Gibson. But no Stuart Margolin in the cast, though.

– Scott McCaffrey