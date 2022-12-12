Editor’s Notebook: Stop the presses! Oops, too late …

The beauty of Al Gore’s Amazing Internet is that if any of us in the media make a whoopsie-daisy, we can go in and correct it. But in the print world, errors are engraved (technically, lithographed) into newsprint for all eternity.

I’m not here to cast blame, as that would be like me at all, but our printing contractor last week accidentally swapped a four-page printing plate that was supposed to be on our Arlington press run with the same plate that was destined for our Fairfax paper, and vice versa.

As a result, when the papers came to the office and we got a look at them, things were particularly, and I believe this is the technical phrase, higgledy-piggledy, because, just as one for instance, when the two front-page Arlington articles said “Continued on Page 19,” readers went to Page 19 only to find a full page of photos from James Madison High School’s football game of the preceding weekend, which was destined for the Fairfax paper.

Sponsored

Readers of the Fairfax paper looking at Page 19 saw stories that said “Continued from Page 1” but in fact were on Page 1 of the Arlington paper.

Whoops.

Now, had this been discovered before the papers went to the Postal Service and into the mailstream, they could have been reprinted and, while coming out late, there would have been no great harm done. But the papers had already gone out, so there was nothing to do but wait for the inevitable reader calls and emails. (Good to hear from you all!)

Those of you who read our papers in the PDF versions online saw nothing amiss, as the problem was not with the pages themselves but how they were placed on the printing press. So at least that is one silver lining.

So, we’ll reprint some of the items that got [screw]ed up in this week’s edition, with an explanation why.

It all just goes to prove the old motto: “Physicians bury their mistakes; newspapers publish theirs.”

SHE ALMOST MADE IT, BUT NOT QUITE: Some say we are still awaiting our first female U.S. president, but others contend that role was filled – unofficially but quite literally – by Edith Wilson, the wife of President Woodrow Wilson who kept an eye on things while her husband attempted to recover from a debilitating stroke late in his 1913-21 tenure.

(And if you read the histories, you’ll find that she actually did a pretty good job as gatekeeper for her husband, not unlike Nancy Reagan some 65 years later.)

What does this have to do with anything? Well, it came up because, in a dip into the archives of the Northern Virginia Sun from mid-December of 1961, there was an item that Mrs. Wilson was expected to be a featured guest of honor at the opening of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge spanning the Potomac on Dec. 28 of that year.

Alas, it was not to be. In fact, Mrs. Wilson died that very same day – Dec. 28, 1961 – at the age of 89.

– Scott McCaffrey