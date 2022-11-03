Editor’s Notebook: Planning ahead for eternity!

It’s a birthday in the McCaffrey family household this week (I’m sure your cards are still in transit), but it wasn’t the greetings that stuck out during my toodles to the mailbox.

Instead, it was the promotional mailer from Advent Crematorium & Funeral, which had I opened it no doubt said that there’s no time like the present to plan for all eternity.

One presumes it was just a coincidence that it came the same week the calendar got flipped and I moved on to yet another year.

The family knows my desire: I want to have my ashes placed in the Los Angeles cemetery which, among the many celebrities, contains the mortal remains of both Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor. That’s right – I want to be near the stars of “Green Acres” forever, at least until either redevelopment or an earthquake shakes things up.

(Think I’m kidding? I actually looked up what was available. A mere $12,000 or so will get you a niche for an urn plus a basic funeral service there. Of course, that was before inflation hit this year, so it probably is up.)

THE LAST HURRAH: Here’s one from the archives of the Northern Virginia Sun, looking back at the Nov. 8, 1978, edition of the paper.

In reporting on the recently concluded election, the paper reported that, with Republican Steven Detwiler’s victory in the Arlington County Board race, the GOP gained control of the board on a 3-2 margin.

That GOP majority would hold for a couple more years, but after the early 1980s Republicans would find themselves hard-pressed to maintain even one seat on the body.

TAKING POLITICS A BIT TOO SERIOUSLY: Given the unfortunate cases of violence against politicians and now family members that have taken hold across the fruited plain, it’s probably not wise to make light of something that happened on Election Day 1960 – a wacky 60 years ago! – but it’s still worth noting.

The Sun reported that, at the polling place at Arlington’s Thomas Jefferson Junior High School, a “brief brawl” broke out between supporters of Democratic (or at least Arlingtonians for a Better County, which provided Hatch Act cover for Democrats) County Board candidate Leo Urbanske on the one hand and Republican congressman Joel Broyhill on the other.

Neither of the candidates was involved, or even on hand. And in the end, each won his respective bid for election. The paper did not weigh in on which side won the brawl.

No roughhousing at the polls in 2022, please. People are stressed enough.

– Scott McCaffrey