Editor’s Notebook: No surprises from candidates, no sirree!

Years back, as we in the newsroom were interviewing candidates or did written Q&A sessions with them, one of the questions would always be “tell us some issue where your view is at variance with the prevailing view of your political party.”

The intent in posing the query was not necessarily the answer itself, but the candidate’s thought process in determining how to frame his/her difference of opinion. Some candidates are more honest than others; some candidates are more clever; some are neither.

But maybe 5 (or more) years ago, we gave that one up, because politics had become so lock-step that neither a Democrat nor a Republican would even THINK about offering a tangible response. They refused to acknowledge any deviation with party orthodoxy.

Sponsored

Sad, really, but a sign of the times.

This week, we’ve got Q&As with the Democratic and Republican contenders in the special election in the 35th House District, vacated late last year by Del. Mark Keam. Thanks go to Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi for taking the time to answer our questions.

One gets the sense both political parties are hoping that the general public does not take notice of this race, in hopes of winning based on a turnout exclusively of hard-core political partisans, so their participation was appreciated.

And no, we did not resurrect the where-do-you-disagree-your-party question. It would have been a waste of time: Based on the answers provided to the questions we DID ask, the candidates did not deviate from the party orthodoxy much. Both hit their talking points and did not stray one iota from them.

Such is to be expected in the modern political era. Alas.

LET’S GET RRRRRRRRRREADY TO RRRRRRRRRRUMBLE! AND HAVE PANCAKES: Arlington residents of the mindset that that it’s never too early to get politically engaged in any given calendar year can circle Jan. 14 on their calendars.

On that day, the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast gathering at Busboys & Poets will feature the party’s two contenders for commonwealth’s attorney, incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and challenger Josh Katcher.

Party chair Steve Baker described it as a “candidate forum,” so time will tell if there is any direct interaction between the two contenders, or if it’s two separate presentations. Would prefer the former, obviously, since sparks are more likely to fly that way.

Surely the other, lesser members of the denuded local media corps[e] are asking: “Is Kindly Uncle Scotty going to cover this so we don’t have to?” I’ve thought it over and probably will skip it, much as I do love the sweet-potato pancakes at Busboys & Poets. It’s never to early for campaigns to ramp up, but it can be too early for election coverage to go into overdrive.

– Scott McCaffrey