Editor’s Notebook: Never too late to start!

Here’s one from the local-history column, back this week in 1972.

There were set to be a lot of new voters in the presidential election, the paper noted, including millions who qualified as the voting age was lowered to 18 nationwide.

But at the other end of the spectrum was Mrs. Laura Brown, who cast her ballot absentee – at the age of 96 years young.

It was her first time voting, the paper noted.

GOTTA DO WHAT YOU GOTTA DO: Here’s another history item, this from the Oct. 22, 1956, edition of the Sun.

The paper’s political coverage noted that strategists for Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson said they were “closing in on the number of electoral votes needed for victory.”

Mmmmm, not so much. Stevenson was en route to getting crushed by Dwight Eisenhower for the second presidential election in a row.

But you can’t actually come out and say, “yeah, we’re going to get shellacked,” now can you?

MY HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE NEVER WAS LIKE THAT (SIGH): Monday morning I was at the 7-Eleven near Sun Gazette World Headquarters getting myself caffeinated for a long day, and in front of me was a strapping, good-looking guy who appeared to be a high-school junior or senior on his way to class.

His purchases were breath mints and condoms.

Guess he was getting himself ready for a long day, too 🙂

– Scott McCaffrey