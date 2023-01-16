Editor’s Notebook: More real-estate coverage than you can shake a stick at

For the past couple of weeks, we at Ye Olde Sun Gazette have been cobbling together real estate stories to put in our winter real-estate guide. And for those of you who like to point and click on Al Gore’s Amazing Internet rather than reading the print (or PDF-replica) versions, you’ll be seeing real-estate coverage popping up even more frequently than normal for the next week or so.

There’s a lot to unpack, as the market is absolutely in a transition. So hopefully — whether a home-seller, buyer or simply watching from the sidelines — it will give some food for thought.

SPEAKING OF REAL-ESTATE GUIDES: Hard to believe this weekend will mark the seventh anniversary of the whopper 2016 monster winter storm that socked the East Coast.

I remember it well.

As it’s not quite possible to put together newspapers completely from a remote location (such as a warm and cozy home) with the current Sun Gazette technology, I had to camp out at the office the weekend of that storm so the papers could get prepped for the printer on schedule.

A wild weekend, indeed, and by Sunday night, instead of going from the office (then in McLean) back home to Arlington, I schlepped over to a nearby hotel to spend the night and clean my scruffy self up.

It was there, watching some cable channel, that it finally dawned on me that for all these years, I had only seen edited versions of “Animal House.” Suddenly I was watching the full, uncensored version. Ay yay yay! Lots more boobies and dirty words!

WELCOME TO HOME-OWNERSHIP: Having sold my long-time Shirlington condo last summer for under the 2022 assessment, I was curious how that would impact the 2023 assessments, which were released by the Arlington County government on Friday.

No real surprise here: Even though the sale was for less than the assessment, the assessed value actually went up.

Yes, yes, I know: When it comes to condos, basically you’re being assessed as the broad-based total for all models of the type in the neighborhood. Still, if the new homeowners want to try and save a couple hundred bucks, they could always file an appeal and see how it goes.

(Speaking of “see how it goes,” the one thing the new owners were going to do was renovate the kitchen a little more than I already had. Hope that went well.)

– Scott McCaffrey