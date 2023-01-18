Editor’s Notebook: Let’s bring back Flip!

Nope, the headline is not referring to Flip Wilson (although more about him down at the bottom).

I’m talking about Flip Chan one of the many (10!) children in the 1973 Hanna-Barbera Saturday-morning cartoon “The Amazing Chan and the Chan Clan.”

(Ten children? Jeez, put that thing away before you procreate again, Charlie Chan. No wonder Mrs. Chan is never seen in the show; she’s all tuckered out, in more ways than one.)

Nope, I’d never before heard of “The Amazing Chan and the Chan Clan” myself, either, despite it being of the era of my childhood. But having come upon a single episode recently, I just had to order the whole set. It’s groovy, so to speak, and as an extra bonus, it has one of the freakiest intro from cartoons of that era.

All the Chans are great — and FYI, the Charlie Chan clan is from Honolulu and as all-American as they come so there’s no real gratuitous racism in the show. Gratuitous sexism, yes, but that’s mostly the boys holding attitudes about their sisters that, for better or worse, were par for the course back in the day. And in this case, the girls often gave as good as they got, so there.

It’s a fun show, and Flip Chan (the second-youngest son and the sibling most gung-ho about helping his dad solve cases) is fantastic. He’s aided and abetted by the youngest child, Scooter, who’s always in agreement with Flip and is equally ready to put up his little dukes to try and fend off the band guys.

Alas, it only ran a single season so there aren’t exactly many more episodes left for my viewing pleasure. However, how about the folks at Encore Stage & Studio get in touch with whoever owns the rights and try to come up with a live stage version? You want diversity, you got diversity.

Fun fact: Back at ol’ Herndon High, my best friend was Chinese. Technically, half-Chinese. More technically, half-Taiwanese. I’d mention his name but it’s best to keep that quiet, as it is one of the answers to password-retriever questions I use for online financial sites. Hard to forget the name of somebody you showered next to in gym class every day of your freshman and sophomore years.

EVEN NAZIS DIDN’T MESS WITH OUR CIRCULATION CHIEF: Here’s one from the history column, back this week in 1945.

The Northern Virginia Sun reported that its circulation manager, Fred Clarke, recently had completed his 27th mission as a radio operator aboard a Flying Fortress dropping boom-booms on targets in Germany.

By that point in the war, German air defenses were pretty much ineffective, but it was still a super-hazardous job. Glad one of our own could aid the war effort!

GETTING BACK TO THAT MORE FAMOUS ‘FLIP’: About a half-century ago, Flip Wilson had the biggest show on the tube, and his Geraldine character was the epitome of sassiness.

How big, and how sassy? Wilson could even get Lucille Ball and Ed Sullivan to show up and perform on skits, that’s how. Note the video below. Not the best work any of the three had ever done, but a Mount Rushmore of the era’s TV stars.

Fair enough: Nobody under 50 remembers any of these people (except, perhaps, as historical figures). But so what?

– Scott McCaffrey