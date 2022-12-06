Editor’s Notebook: It’s the circle of life, Wesley!

Weekend toodling took me to Synetic Theater in Crystal City, where the troupe was presenting the first weekend of its holiday show, “Snow Maiden.” [Spoiler alert from our Matt Reville’s review: It was fun!]

In the lobby prior to the show, I watched a parent-to-child moment transpire that made me chuckle.

Mom, speaking to her son “Wesley,” who seemed to be about 3 years old, though I never get those ages right: “Do you need to go? If you don’t go now, for 45 minutes you can’t go potty.”</i>

Wesley: “I don’t want to go potty.”

Mom: “It’s not about ‘want,’ dear – do you ‘have’ to go?”

Let me assure you, little Wesley, by the time you reach your 50s, it’s not going to be about “want,” either. When nature calls, you have to answer, as I have decidedly learned in the last couple of years.

SPEAKING OF SYNETIC: The troupe has kept its mask requirement (for the audience, not the actors) in place, but has dropped the requirement to show proof of vaccination, which by this point seems the reasonable middle ground to take.

RIP, KIRSTIE: Sad to see that Kirstie Alley has passed on to wherever we all go. She always seemed fun.

And she was, in her way, a “Match Gamer” — having appeared not as a celebrity but as a contestant, way back in the late 1970s. And having matched Charles Nelson Reilly for the big money, she came away a winner.

Need proof? See the video below.

– Scott McCaffrey