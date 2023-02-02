38.6 F
Tysons
Thursday, February 2, 2023
type here...
Editor’s NotebookEditor's Notebook: If free time suddenly opens up ...
Editor’s Notebook
Updated:

Editor’s Notebook: If free time suddenly opens up …

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
white and blue airplane on airport during daytime
Photo by Jan Rosolino on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

… here’s a deal I might consider.

Frontier Airlines is offering a fly-all-you-want-during-summer promotion starting at $399 per person. As the deal says, you can fly all you want on their routes from May 2 to Sept. 3 for one inclusive price.

Kind of.

Sponsored

The fine print is extensive, as one might expect. There are still taxes, fees and ancillary charges to consider. But the biggest drawback: You can only book one day in advance for domestic flights (up to 10 days international), and if flights are sold out – as they often can be in summer – you’re SOL, and not “Standards of Learning”-type SOL.

In other words, it’s kinda like being a non-rev family member of an airline employee. You’re on glorified standby, and if you can work the system, it can be great. But you may end up getting stuck someplace.

Would I do it? Sure, except that in theory (we’ll see about in practice) I’ve got a job to come to every day, and in both theory and practice I’ve got a cat who doesn’t like daddy to be out of town when Fancy Feast feedin’ time comes around.

But if you’ve got the time, have at it.

MORE CANDIDATES! I am typing this up Wednesday afternoon, before the evening’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. But never fear, my presence was noted and I will have some coverage coming up.

The candidate fields are getting a little more crowded, with three additions to the fray.

– Scott McCaffrey

Previous article
APS to update rules on political use of social media
Next article
Two more Democrats make Arlington Co. Board bids official
- Advertisement -

Latest News

PoliticsScott McCaffrey -

Two more Democrats make Arlington Co. Board bids official

The Democratic 2023 County Board field rose to five on Feb. 1, as two more aspirants kicked off campaigns. Natalie...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.