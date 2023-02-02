Editor’s Notebook: If free time suddenly opens up …

… here’s a deal I might consider.

Frontier Airlines is offering a fly-all-you-want-during-summer promotion starting at $399 per person. As the deal says, you can fly all you want on their routes from May 2 to Sept. 3 for one inclusive price.

Kind of.

The fine print is extensive, as one might expect. There are still taxes, fees and ancillary charges to consider. But the biggest drawback: You can only book one day in advance for domestic flights (up to 10 days international), and if flights are sold out – as they often can be in summer – you’re SOL, and not “Standards of Learning”-type SOL.

In other words, it’s kinda like being a non-rev family member of an airline employee. You’re on glorified standby, and if you can work the system, it can be great. But you may end up getting stuck someplace.

Would I do it? Sure, except that in theory (we’ll see about in practice) I’ve got a job to come to every day, and in both theory and practice I’ve got a cat who doesn’t like daddy to be out of town when Fancy Feast feedin’ time comes around.

But if you’ve got the time, have at it.

MORE CANDIDATES! I am typing this up Wednesday afternoon, before the evening’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. But never fear, my presence was noted and I will have some coverage coming up.

The candidate fields are getting a little more crowded, with three additions to the fray.

– Scott McCaffrey