Editor’s Notebook: Has home-price downturn begun?

Last year about this time, the prognosticators were guesstimating that while the national (and local) real-estate market might have some headwinds in 2022, it was unlikely prices would start to move into negative territory.

But new data reported yesterday by the Bright MLS (and covered by us HERE) show that, in the Washington area, the median home-sales price in December ticked down a bit from a year before. That’s the first year-over-year decline in the region since back in 2016.

The Washington metro area’s median sales price was $513,315, down 1.3 percent compared to a year ago and off from the $605,000 recorded last May, which turned out to be the peak of the current market.

No need to start hyperventilating: A lot of this is typical seasonality returning to the market. Prices generally are lower at the very tail end of the year due to a lack of buyer interest in November and December. That wasn’t the case last year, as the market then was hot-hot-hot, so the current year-over-year comparisons both in total sales and sales prices are not very reliable indicators.

Give it another month or two, as spring starts its inevitable approach, and we’ll get a better inkling of where the market is headed.

THEY COME, THEY GO: There are some days, and not just when I slip into a caftan and do the cha-cha-cha at a party, when yours truly feels like J. Edgar Hoover.

(Pretty sure that whole Hoover-in-a-dress thing is just an urban legend. The man had too matronly a figure to pull it off… like the actor in the final “Jailhouse Rock” scene of “Animal House,” for those who remember that portly inmate boogeying to his heart’s content at the 1:20 mark on this video, which also is linked below.)

Why do I feel like the king of the G-men sometimes? Because, just as Hoover would look out his window of the Department of Justice headquarters every four years to watch presidents come and presidents go on Inauguration Day, I certainly have lived through some Arlington County Board members’ tenures.

I made a list in preparation for a presentation I made Wednesday night at the Tara-Leeway Heights Civic Association meeting (and thanks for the invite!).

When I first squeezed my tushie into an office chair at Ye Olde Sun Gazette, the five County Board members were Mary Margaret Whipple, Al Eisenberg, Ellen Bozman, James Hunter and, the lone Republican, Ben Winslow.

That’s four legends right there. (Winslow didn’t really last long enough in office or have enough of an impact on his Democratic colleagues to rise to that title. But he was fine, too.)

But here’s the list of County Board members who have come and gone during my tenure: Chris Zimmerman, Paul Ferguson, Barbara Favola, Jay Fisette, Walter Tejada, Mary Hynes, Mike Lane and and John Vihstadt. And if I make it through 2023, add Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey to the list.

Favola (state Senate) and Ferguson (clerk of the Circuit Court) are still in elected office, while Tejada (Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority) and Hynes (Commonwealth Transportation Board) moved on to quasi-governmental service.

ENJOY THE CLIP: As mentioned above, here is the “Jailhouse Rock” video from the end of “Blues Brothers.” Had no idea when I was putting this together yesterday that Lisa Marie Presley would no longer be among us by the time is was posted. Sad to hear.

— Scott McCaffrey