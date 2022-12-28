Editor’s Notebook: Everyone’s got one, and frequently they stink

As the headline notes: Everyone’s got one, and frequently they stink.

Opinions, that is.

Year-end is staring us right in the face, so time for political retrospectives. Kind of makes you yearn for the glory days of “The McLaughlin Group,” where for the last two weekends of the year they’d get dressed up in finery and salute the best and worst of the year gone by.

(“McLaughlin Group”? My, that dates me, doesn’t it? Then again, it was in its glory days when I was in high school, and dating myself was about the only way I made it through those formative years. But I digress.)

Anyhoo, Fox News came out with its list of the five biggest political losers of 2022, and given that Democrats vastly outperformed expectations (and history) in November, it seems a little odd that (a) three of the five were Democrats and (b) it took until #3 to get to the first Republican.

And it seems very odd that the analysts came up with Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke as #1 and #2 on the loser-paloozer list. Everybody, but everybody, knew that they were going nowheresville against the incumbent Republican governors in Georgia and Texas, respectively, even though people threw money at their campaigns like cash was going out of style. Which, given inflation and the coming economic apocalypse, it assuredly is 🙂

Donald Trump was #3 loser, which seems a little charitable. (Fox News in general is no friend of the Don-Don despite half the country taking as gospel that it supports him; perhaps they didn’t want to hack off his dwindling band of supporters by ranking him as a bigger loser. But you certainly can surmise that his loss of stature in 2022 was much more significant that the two who were ranked above him.)

At #4 was Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democratic member of the New York delegation, who not only lost his seat but had been heading up the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which was trying to hold the House of Representatives. (They got close to doing so, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, not politics.) Maloney certainly seems a little too “insider” to be in the top handful of political losers.

And at #5 was Herschel Walker, who bombed in the Georgia U.S. Senate race – another one Republicans should have won (given the right candidate), which means in a sense he was a bigger loser than Abrams or O’Rourke, since they were not serious contenders this time out.

Too bad the list of political losers wasn’t 10 or 20 strong, because there are plenty to fill in the slots.

And if there were 20 slots, perhaps even Virginia’s Gov. Youngkin would have been in there somewhere (19? 20?). He certainly traveled the country supporting candidates in a quest to get himself better known to the public, but he seemed to consistently bet on the wrong horse.

Ah well, life goes on. Kiss 2022 goodbye and be ready to welcome 2023.

EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS: Just a couple of days ago, we had gained 3 seconds of available daylight after having bottomed out on the first day of winter.

Today, we pick up 22 seconds more than yesterday as we continue the slow but steady slog to the first day of summer some 6 months hence!

– Scott McCaffrey