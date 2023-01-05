Editor’s Notebook: Eight, count ’em, eight: The kickoffs continue!

Supposedly there were to be nine but ended up being only eight candidate kickoffs at last night’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, but that was plenty. (And there likely will be plenty more in February, too.)

As always, you can have coverage done quick or you can have coverage done right, and I’m going to take a little time to parse all the kickoff announcements and their impact on the overall political scene. As I once said to a boss, who most likely did not particularly appreciate it, “I have two hands and one [redacted word that starts with the letter that comes after “c”] and I’m doing the best I can with what little I’ve got.”

Speaking of the meeting, it was good to see some familiar faces I hadn’t run into for a while, including former School Board member James Lander and political legend John Milliken, who noted with amusement that it had been 50 years ago that very night when he had taken the gavel and assumed chairmanship of the Arlington County Democratic Committee for a year. Time flies, and no I wasn’t covering that meeting 🙂

WHEN’S THE LAST TIME YOU BOUGHT ONE OF THESE? One of my Christmas presents, requested by me of my brother, was an automatic feeder so Albert the Wondercat can now get his dry cat food early in the morning without me having to get out of bed to give it to him.

Sponsored

(At this point in life, I have to get out of bed anyway to tinkie-dink, so the fact that the cat is adamant about a 4 a.m. feeding is really not much of a hardship.)

Anyhoo, one of the necessities to run the computer (or some such) that runs this contraption is three “D” batteries, which leads to the question: When’s the last time I bought “D” batteries. Decades?

Anyway, Giant had them and I picked them up, and if all went well (as this is being written in advance) we enter a new era in cat-food-distribution this morning.

No way to automate giving him the Fancy Feast. That still needs to be done manually.

– Scott McCaffrey