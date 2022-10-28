Editor’s Notebook: Doesn’t take much to make me happy

Wednesday’s toodlings took me over to the Exxon at the corner of Columbia Pike and South Glebe Road, where for several decades now my various cars have had their inspections.

Phew: Even though the current chariot has passed the 9-year mark, there were no demerits on its permanent record this time around. Passed with flying colors. Didn’t test positive for COVID, monkeypox or the flu, either.

Since the emissions inspection isn’t next due until November 2023 – and who knows what any of us will be doing or where we’ll be then? – we’re good to go for another year. And when that time comes, while my car may be sassy, I hope it’s not gassy.

TRYING TO KEEP IT ALIVE: The plant (a hibiscus, although you couldn’t tell it) that the Sun Gazette staff rescued in a perilous state from elsewhere in our office building (long story) and tried to nurse back to health has taken a turn for the worse. All the nice new leaves that grew in have wilted and died.

Maybe it’s just the change in the weather, or maybe someone (guilty…) miscalculated and overwatered.

So we’re calling an audible and have purchased new potting soil and relocated the plant into a bigger planter. We’ll see if that does the trick.

(FYI: My first attempt to buy potting soil was at Home Depot at Seven Corners. Perfect spot if you need enough to fill a swimming pool, but trying to get a smaller bag was an exercise in futility. Brown’s Hardware in Falls Church had what I needed.)

WHO’S THE REAL THREAT? VOTERS SEEM TO KNOW: It got a lot of play in certain quarters, almost none in others, but new polling from the New York Times (of all places) sheds a light on how the American people view what’s come to be known as the mainstream (or “corporate”) media.

The recently released poll shows that 59% of likely voters in the upcoming election view said press as a “major threat” to democracy, while another 24% view it as a “minor threat.” By my Fairfax County Public Schools math (taught in the days of “2+2=racism”), that totals 83% of the voting public thinks the corporate media is a problem.

Ironic, given how often the media tell us others are the real threat to democracy. Quite the kick in the head, ain’t it?

Of course, the poll is skewed because virtually every voter who cast reported casting a ballot for Donald Trump in 2020 was on the side of the media being a major threat. But here’s a surprise: 31% of Biden voters think it’s a major threat and 35% think it’s a minor threat. Less than a third of Biden voters thinking it is no threat at all.

Sobering, and one presumes that Biden voters think there’s a different kind of threat from the media than do Trump voters, but the numbers seem an accurate reflection of reality. Nobody believes what they’re being told from anybody.

Nor should they.

– Scott McCaffrey