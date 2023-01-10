Editor’s Notebook: Congress not ready to cancel Bobby Lee just yet

The final score for 2022 was, believe it or not, Gen. Robert E. Lee 1, Cancel Culture 0.

The general survived an effort to not only have his name removed from the formal title of the National Park Service’s Arlington House property, but also to be de-memorialized from the site entirely. See our coverage HERE.

It was in 1955 that Congress passed a measure designating the mansion house as the nation’s official memorial to Lee while marking 90 years since the end of the Civil War.

It seems odd to some modern ears that Lee was being memorialized given his role in open rebellion to the federal government, but the 1955 verbiage used in the measure truly lionized him.

Sponsored

Lee was described as someone “whose name will ever be bright in our history as a great military leader, a great educator, a great American and a truly great man through the simple heritage of his personal traits of high honor, his grandeur of soul [and] his unfailing strength of heart.”

Pop! Pop! Pop! Those are cases of “woke” heads exploding, having just read that last paragraph, which is part of a federal law still on the books.

One might have thought that with Congress in Democratic hands over the last two years, that the measures (by Rep. Don Beyer and Sen. Tim Kaine) might have gotten somewhere. But they didn’t. As they almost assuredly won’t for the coming two years, unless someone manages to sneak enabling verbiage into the seemingly never-ending “continuing resolutions” that are used to fund our on-its-way-to-bankruptcy federal government. We’ll see.

Hard to believe that Bobby Lee ended up a winner in 2022, if only by fending off cancellation. But we indeed live in strange times.

SPEAKING OF THE GENERAL: The Doyle auction house late last year held (wait to have your mind blown …) an auction, specifically an auction of manuscripts and correspondence of famous people.

(Off topic: Had I known of the sale in advance, I might have bid for one of the lots, an 1804 letter from John Quincy Adams to his father, John Adams. That’s a lot of provenance for a couple thousand dollars. And now, back to our story …)

One of the items up for bids was a handwritten 1869 letter from Robert E. Lee to E.H. Kimball of New York City. The auction estimate was $2,000 to $3,000, but the letter sold for $4,401, counting buyer premium.

– Scott McCaffrey