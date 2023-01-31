36.7 F
Editor's Notebook
Updated:

Editor’s Notebook: Are the number of carjackings growing?

black semi automatic airsoft pistol on white textile
Photo by Maxim Potkin on Unsplash

Guess we won’t know until annual data come out, but it sure seems, anecdotally, like carjackings are on the rise across the region.

Our Arlington police report from this past week had a couple, and there was even one in the heart of Vienna. Vienna, for cryin’ out loud!

In the three instances above, the vehicles ultimately were recovered – in the District of Columbia, Prince George’s County and Baltimore, respectively.

And in each of those cases, a gun was used by the perp or perps.

Getting kind of cray-cray out there, it seems. Although maybe it’s just a momentary spike.

LIVING TO SHOW OFF THE HEAVENS FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS: It seems sometimes like the David M. Brown Planetarium, operated by the Arlington school system, has more lives that not just cats, but local newspapers.

Having opened in the 1960s, in recent decades the facility has been on the chopping block a couple of times for a variety of reasons. But the little planetarium that could is now back in action. A rededication ceremony was held over the weekend.

Good to hear and good to see. Yes, there are high-tech ways to explore the heavens from one’s own computer or phone these days, but who among us hasn’t, at one time or another, gazed upward from seats in a planetarium and taken in the wonder of it all? It’s often mesmerizing.

Good stuff.

– Scott McCaffrey

