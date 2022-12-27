Editor’s Notebook: Another step back to normalcy(ish)(ness)

Good news for those who are happy to see the rebound of community theater after it was shut down, in some cases for nearly two years, owing to COVID.

The annual WATCH (Washington Area Theatre Community Honors) Awards will be presented in person this coming spring for the first time in three years, at the usual venue (the Birchmere in Alexandria) where they were held regularly until the Wuhan unpleasantness overtook us.

In fact, the 2020 event was all ready to go (presenting awards from the 2019 season) when it had to be scrapped in the spring of that owing to the pandemic pandemonium. The honors later were announced in an online forum.

Since the 2020 and 2021 local-theater seasons were effectively scrapped, there were no awards for those years. But the adjudicators have been busy during 2022, and the plan is for an in-person awards ceremony come March.

Looking forward to it, both because it’s good to have local theater folk celebrating and celebrated, and because it’s hopefully another step forward in the live-with-COVID world we continue moving toward.

WHY, WHY, WHY? We have some news articles coming up in the next week or so that will answer the following questions:

• Why are some McLean residents irked at the Virginia Department of Transportation?

• Why does Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz think print is dead, or close to it, as an outreach vehicle?

• Why are thieves targeting mail in Vienna? (OK, we have no answer to that one, just that it is happening.)

Stay tuned and we’ll keep the coverage coming.

– Scott McCaffrey