Editor’s Notebook: And that is a w-r-a-p!

The undeniably devilish year of 2022 still has two more days to run, but for all intents and purposes let’s stick a fork in it here at Sun Gazette World Headquarters and wrap it up.

Quite the year – in fact, a year ago this very week we your merry band of journalists and ad salespeople had moved across the street from the old HQ on Broad Street in Falls Church to another building, as the old one was about to be razed and incorporated into a hoity-toity new mixed-use development. (That work is well underway.)

The move was a mess, through no fault of anyone on the Sun Gazette’s side, and of course getting the technology all up and running was a multi-day endeavor, although it got done reasonably expeditiously.

Compared to the end of 2021, therefore, things are hunky-dory here at Sun Gazette World Headquarters. Another year older and, thanks to a stinky-poo-poo stock market, some of us are not quite as independently wealthy as we were at the start of 2022. But it’ll come back, and if it doesn’t, we can all rely on the words of solace of George W. Bush when he was president.

“In the long run, son, we’re all dead,” our 44th president noted.

So true.

See you on the flip side (of the calendar, not of the graveyard); we’ll be back with blogs on Monday, and news will continue to be posted throughout the weekend.

‘GET BACK, GET BACK, GET BACK TO WHERE YOU ONCE BELONGED’ (that’s for you Beatle fans…): You get the designation of “Mr. (or Ms.) Bobby Bigword” if you can identify the meaning of the word “retrocession” and why it is important to the history of the, ahem, dee-emm-veeeeeeeeeeeeee.

This year almost gone by marked the 175th anniversary of what then was known as Alexandria County, and today are the separate communities of Arlington County and the city of Alexandria, being “retroceded” from the District of Columbia, whence they had been tacked on, politically, since 1801, to the Old Dominion.

For those who like their history but don’t know the full story (that group includes moi), the Arlington Historical Society opens its 2023 series of programs will a presentation on the topic, led by historian/author Charlie Clark.

It’ll be held Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Reinsch Library auditorium on the main campus of Marymount University, and also will be viewable online.

The historical society has a bunch of good programs slated for the first few months of 2023. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

– Scott McCaffrey