Editor’s Notebook: All the way back to the original

As it’tis the season, and as I have seen two different stage renditions of “A Christmas Carol” in recent weeks, I decided to go back to the source material for a little holiday reading.

And Tuesday, Amazon delivered a book that features facsimiles of Charles Dickens’s original manuscript pages (written and edited in his own penmanship) on each left page and then, on the right page, the finished product in readable type.

Just got started on it a couple of nights ago (it isn’t long but I’m not going to do it all in one sitting). Fun to see the original pages along with the end result. Thus far, my favorite characters – the jovial but alas doomed Fezziwigs – have yet to make their first appearance.

Sponsored

The original manuscript has resided for about a century in the Morgan Library in New York City, which not long ago had it fully preserved and the pages scanned for use in this book, which is very interesting both in terms of going back to the original Dickens tale and to see his self-editing process.

Apparently Dickens authored the tale to raise cash quick – taking just six weeks to write it as the Christmas season loomed – as his growing family spending habits had outpaced his income in the 1840s. And for the entirety of the writing process, he apparently had fallen victim to a really bad cold that lingered and lingered. But he persevered. Ya gotta do what ya gotta do to pay the bills.

HOMAGE TO AL: It was nice to see that the Arlington County Board this week paid homage to former member Al Eisenberg, who died last month at the age of 76. We have some coverage of their comments today.

YOU NEVER FORGET YOUR FIRST TIME: It was on this very day – Dec. 23 – of some year three decades ago. And it happened in a car stopped in traffic on Reston Parkway (then known as Reston Avenue).

Minds out of the gutter, people. Do I look like I have the physique of a gymnast to make that happen?

Rather, It was the first time I had ever been involved in an auto accident.

Merely minding my own business at a red light, a car careened into the vehicle immediately behind mine, which then was propelled into the back of whatever beater a very young Scotty could afford back then.

Nobody was hurt, so no harm, no foul. But lordy, having a first-time accident right around Christmas while trying to navigate the claims process as a rookie? That must have been no fun, but I have no memory of it.

– Scott McCaffrey