Editor’s Notebook: A new target for thieves — me!

According to Fairfax County police, those who have been smashing their way into vehicles –- often Hondas, sometimes Toyotas -– for their airbags or other items have a new target.

In the crosshairs now are somewhat older Kia and Hyundai models, apparently for the same reason.

As the owner of an aging (but aren’t we all?) Hyundai Accent — great car, by the by — I wouldn’t say this has me nervous, but it would be a bummer to come out one morning and see a window smashed to get in and the airbag removed. Or whatever it is the thieves are targeting; the press release wasn’t a paragon of specificity.

Back in the days when I owned convertibles, I wouldn’t lock them at night, under the prevailing theory that it was better to let a prospective thief come in and take a look (thus learning I am but a poor editor with nothing worth taking) than risk the same thief knifing open a pricey convertible top to gain entry.

And so, back in the Shirlington condo days, there were a couple of times when I came out to find things rummaged through. Guess it is the price to pay for living in the people’s paradise.

With no convertible top to worry about these days, I lock the car at night with the fervor of a religious convert.

SPEAKING OF CONVERTIBLES: He’s not, generally, a rub-it-in kind of guy, but my father yesterday texted me a photo of his car, a Toyota convertible, gleaming in the sunshine that was the McCaffrey Southern Command Center in Florida, while our local area was in the midst of a dank, drizzly day.

Lucky duck, I replied.

COMING NEXT WEEK: The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has some interesting data out about how the pandemic has impacted the rate of unionized workers in each of these 50 states.

We’ll have some coverage coming up next week.

Only unionization matter I’ve ever been involved in was when The Washington Post attempted to mess with its then somewhat rival, the Journal Newspapers (now sadly RIP), by surreptitiously leading a unionization effort of the Journal newsroom.

At least that was the working theory behind the unionization bid, although it could never definitively be pinned on the Graham Gazette (this was before it became the Bezos Bulletin).

As a member during that incident of the Journal management team (I was the editor and a vice president, mister!), it was my job to help crush that effort, and crushed it indeed was. Of course, it helped that the Journal no longer was making profits by that point in its existence; once the Newspaper Guild realized that, perhaps it wasn’t so interested in spending resources to keep the battle alive. And they may also have gotten wind that if the unionization took place, the owners were going to shut down the paper. (And they meant it.)

And for the record, after the dust had settled, there was no retaliation against the ringleaders of the failed effort by the Journals’ ownership. Because that would have been wrong.

– Scott McCaffrey