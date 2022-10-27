52.5 F
Tysons
Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...
FairfaxOpinionEditorial: Will School Boards join Fauci and admit school shutdowns a mistake?
FeaturedFairfaxOpinion
Updated:

Editorial: Will School Boards join Fauci and admit school shutdowns a mistake?

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
teal and black typewriter machine
Photo by Luca Onniboni on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Type in the phrase “cover your backside” on the Internet and we’d guess that a photo of the sainted-by-some-reviled-by-others Dr. Anthony Fauci will pop up. In his decades as a bureaucratic infighter, he’s learned to take credit when things go right and leave no fingerprints for bad decision-making and faulty judgment.

And – perhaps better late than never – the good doctor has acknowledged what some have known for a very long time: Excessive school lockdowns following COVID’s arrival were, on balance, a bad thing for students.
A really bad thing for many students.

Gotta hand it to Dr. Fauci for chutzpah. With a straight face, he has disavowed any responsibility for the decision-making involved. Wait: His histrionics weren’t a factor at all? There are people who actually buy this line?

But anyway, with the face of COVID response now acknowledging the faulty decision-making, how about Northern Virginia school districts follow his lead? They locked down too hard and in most cases far too long, and had Democrat Terry McAuliffe won the governor’s race last November, we can only imagine that local school leaders would be ready to do it again at the drop of a hat, crazy as that sounds and even as the evidence of catastrophic academic and emotional carnage piles up.

Sponsored

It’s not that hard, school leaders. We’ll help. Just say: “We thought it was the right approach but we were wrong. We’re sorry. We will learn from the experience.”

But in today’s environment, when even the education of children is hyperpoliticized, don’t expect a mea-culpa. Apologies are not how local school leaders roll.

Previous article
Legal and Public Notices for October 27, 2022
Next article
Editorial: Santa, please deliver us divided government
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Thanksgiving celebration for refugees makes a return engagement

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Ethiopian Community Development Council and its ECDC African Community Center D.C. Metro will...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.