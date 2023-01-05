51.6 F
Tysons
Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonOpinionEditorial: Waiting on home assessments to start budget dance
ArlingtonFeaturedOpinion
Updated:

Editorial: Waiting on home assessments to start budget dance

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
teal and black typewriter machine
Photo by Luca Onniboni on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

In just a few weeks, Arlington property owners will find in their mailboxes updated-for-2023 residential or commercial property assessments.
It’s going to be curious to see what they show.

Despite the freefall in home sales over the past six months (which anyone who was paying attention easily could have foretold), home values have largely held up, owing to a limited supply of homes locally.

Yes, the days of “put it on the market it the morning and have multiple no-questions-asked bids above listing price by the afternoon” are long gone, but we’d anticipate that many homeowners will find their 2023 assessment is actually higher than 2022, based on the increases that occurred during the first three months of the year gone by.

That will cause some challenges for County Board members, who under state law must tax residential property at the same rate as commercial property, even though the latter segment of the market continues to see big declines.

Sponsored

We opined last week that we expect homeowners to bear the brunt of the county government’s ravenous spending habits in the coming year. Time will tell.

But the budget process really doesn’t get rolling until those assessments are released and we all can see what the situation is. And that is getting closer, day by day.

Previous article
Inflation, personnel costs to his Fairfax park uses in wallet
Next article
Editorial: Another year of divided state government (huzzah!)
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSun Gazette Newspapers -

Volleyball players chosen all-state

With junior Chloe Hokenson leading the way on the first team, two Langley High School girls volleyball players were...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.