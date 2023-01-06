44 F
Editorial: Voters in special election, get informed and go to polls

Those who live in the 35th House District (Vienna and environs) have a special election coming up next week to fill the seat vacated in late 2022 by Del. Mark Keam.

Both the Democratic and Republican nominees have been running low-key campaigns, presumably in hopes turnout will be modest and they can carry the day by getting out their own partisans. We shall see.

Voters in the 35th should not ignore this race. We have a Q&A with the candidates this week to help give them a little background material to work with.

Get out there and vote. It’s the right thing to do.

