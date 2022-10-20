Editorial: The choice for Arlington School Board

With the Missing Middle fracas dominating the three-way Arlington County Board race, voters also on Nov. 8 will be choosing a School Board member to replace Barbara Kanninen, who opted not to face the electorate again.

School Board races merit far more attention than they receive, but they seldom garner it. The stakes are high: Does anybody genuinely want to pretend that Arlington’s $700-million-a-year school system is providing the best possible return on the community’s investment, whether it comes to fiscal responsibility or student achievement? Anybody?

The likelihood is that Democrat endorsee Bethany Sutton, who didn’t even face a challenge (and thus avoided vetting) in the Democratic caucus earlier this year, is going to defeat, if not necessary romp over, independent James Vell Rives IV, as enough Arlington voters will simply vote as directed by the Democratic sample ballot. (Don’t shoot the messenger; that’s just the way it is.)

Not to say that Sutton does not bring a solid background in school-system activism to the table. She does, as does Rives. And throughout debate season, they have engaged in soberminded, if not exactly rousing, discourse.

We’d argue, and not for the first time, Arlington Public Schools needs, to use a hipster phrase we are hesitant to embrace, a “disrupter” who not only knows the right line of questioning to take, but has the fortitude to stare down as needed a staff to whom too much authority has been delegated by weak elected leaders.

There have been a precious few School Board members in recent years able to provide such direction and leadership. Abby Raphael was one. Nancy Van Doren another. Sometimes Kanninen could rise to the occasion, and relative newcomer Cristina Diaz-Torres now and again fills us with hope that she might slip into that role, as well.

We’re not necessarily seeing that in likely winner Sutton, who seems already falling into the paralysis-by-analysis trap of seeking to have brought to the table more and more statistical data for decision-making purposes.

That in and of itself is not a bad thing, but reminds us of the caution from Mark Twain (is that rascal even taught in schools any more?) to be eternally wary of three things: “lies, damned lies and statistics.”

After all, data can be used by those in power to prove anything, disprove anything and, as often is the case in APS, simply avoid doing anything. That kick-the-can-down-the-road, talk-issues-to-death mentality has plagued an often rudderless School Board in recent years.

Rives has been more aggressive in delineating the school system’s leadership and operational flaws as he sees them, and his campaign has put the focus squarely on improving the academic outcomes on a student-by-student basis, which in our perhaps increasingly quaint worldview is the reason schools exist in the first place.

And much more than Sutton, Rives has called out the school leadership for its pandemic-era mistakes, a key step in ensuring those mistakes are never, ever repeated.

Sutton is not a bad option, but all things considered, we endorse JAMES VELL RIVES IV for School Board.

Is Rives a perfect candidate? No. Is he the disruptor we’re looking for? Time will tell. Given the choices on the ballot, he’s the better option – as a 1970s song puts it: If you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with.