Editorial: Start Arlington candidate forums in spring, before primary

A friendly memo to the Arlington County Civic Federation, Arlington Committee of 100, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy groups and local civic and homeowners’ associations:

It is time to start thinking about organizing forums featuring candidates running for the Democratic nomination for various offices in coming months, rather than hiding behind the “they’re running in a party primary so we shouldn’t get involved until the fall” excuse that has been used as a fig leaf in the past.

Looks to us like there will be a number of competitive Democratic intra-party races – commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and County Board among them. And it looks like the candidates in these races have widely divergent points of view, making it vital that they be effectively vetted before voters take to the polls in the June primary.

While we certainly are hopeful that Republicans will field candidates some for the 13 (yikes!) different seats on the November ballot, and we look forward to Audrey Clement’s eternal quest for office plus the quixotic efforts of any other independents that might crop up, let’s not pretend that it will be an equal playing field come the fall. Excepting a very, very, very few races, Democrats have won virtually every local/legislative election in Arlington for four decades, and that shows no signs of stopping.

It would be civic malpractice for local organizations to bury their heads in the sand, pretending that they are doing their duty by holding forums right before November – too late in the game to be of much importance.

The Arlington Chamber typically runs a County Board forum prior to the primary, to which others who have qualified for the ballot are invited to participate along with Democrats. That seems eminently reasonable, and should be the format for all candidate forums in the spring.