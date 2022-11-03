51 F
Updated:

Editorial: New superintendent identifies key problem

Consider this quote from new(ish) Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, at a forum last week sponsored by the McLean Citizens Association.

“The current model we have on comprehensive schools is 130 years old and it hasn’t changed much,” Reid said. “The entire world has changed everywhere around us . . . I feel like we keep planning for our past.”

She’s right, which gives us a glimmer of hope that Reid has more on the ball than her predecessor, Scott Braband, who was plucked from obscurity to lead the school system, never really got comfortable in the job, was bulldozed over by a School Board more interested in indoctrination than education, then disappeared after a brief five-year tenure.

We’re happy that Reid has identified the problem, or at least one of the big problems, facing public education. Now the question becomes: What does she plan to do about it?

Ball’s in your court, our new superintendent. Let’s see how you run with it.

