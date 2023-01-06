44 F
Editorial: Kanninen deserves respect for leadership role

This week marks the first in eight years that Barbara Kanninen has not been on the Arlington School Board, having decided that two four-year terms is enough.

We’re not always in alignment with the general drift of the current School Board – have you noticed? – but we do want to give Kanninen props for not having been afraid to lead when the occasion called for it.

Too often these days, those who occupy seats on the County Board and School Board daises are appear to be led about by the nose, hand or some other appendage by staff. Kanninen, by contrast, had her own views and listened to her own muse. Such independence is appreciated.

She once before ran for County Board (falling short in the Democratic nomination process leading to a 2020 special election). Is another bid in her future? Guess we’ll find out.

