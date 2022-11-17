Editorial: Is speed-camera plan just tip of iceberg?

Following what will be a perfunctory (legally required) public hearing and a likely 9-1 vote with all Democrats in lockstep, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 will implement a police-run speed-monitoring effort using electronic devices.

Now, on the face of it, there is something reasonable about the proposal, as it applies only to school zones and highway work zones.

We all want to see students and highway workers safe; whether the county’s efforts actually will do so remains an open question, and probably one that will not be delved into too deeply during next month’s hearing.

Our concern is that this, of course, is just the wedge to get a much broader speed-monitoring effort going across Fairfax County.

And when that time comes (the next Democratic legislature-governor combination will surely allow for its imposition while somehow couching the whole effort under the mantle of “equity” as local leaders salivate over the cash sure to be brought in through the initiative), it’ll be another case of the public forced to accept diktats from county leadership that, in theory at least, works for the public.