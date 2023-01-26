36.7 F
Tysons
Thursday, January 26, 2023
type here...
FairfaxOpinionEditorial: Don't play any games, FCPS employees
FeaturedOpinion
Updated:

Editorial: Don’t play any games, FCPS employees

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
teal and black typewriter machine
Photo by Luca Onniboni on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

First there was one. Then two, then a few more, then a few more after that.

Nope, we’re not talking about all the places Joe Biden left classified documents (although that fits, as well). Instead, we’re talking about all the Fairfax County high schools that – whoopsie! – forgot to tell students that they’d been commended by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

It’s the controversy that began at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology and has metastasized across the district, as other schools have come forward to announce they didn’t inform students, either. Several neighboring school districts also have fessed up to doing it, too.

Let’s recall the school system’s initial response to this, back in December. It was a lowly staffer at TJ who made an honest mistake, we were first told, and it had been corrected as soon as it was caught.

Sponsored

Happening at just one school? Then a simple staff mistake is possible, if not necessarily plausible. But happening at a host of schools? We weren’t born yesterday, FCPS.

This has now of course gotten the attention of Attorney General Jason Miyares and his legal pit bulls.

We’d make a really strong suggestion to those among FCPS staff called in to answer questions before investigators dispatched by Richmond: Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Because if you don’t, they’re going to figure it out, and the Miyares brigade is not a group we would want irked at us.

Previous article
Apartment-hunters may have easier time in coming months
Next article
Editorial: Students on School Boards? Don’t dismiss it entirely
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EducationSun Gazette Newspapers -

Students advance in Regeneron competition

Regeneron and the Society for Science on Jan. 25 named two local students as among 40 finalists in the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.