Editorial: Arlington’s 2023 election season starts early

It’s not yet 2023, but next year’s election season effectively kicked off last week with candidate announcements (and a number of office-holder retirements) during the monthly meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.

As Sun Gazette readers expect, we’ve got plenty of news coverage. But in this space, we’ll offer some random jottings representing our takeaways from the meeting:

• Maybe the biggest surprise to the non-insiders is that Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who was expected to announce her retirement and indeed followed through, opted to anoint as her intended successor Kim Klingler, a veteran party activist and head of the Columbia Pike Partnership. The internal dynamics of constitutional offices rarely can be divined by those merely looking in, making it hazy why someone from outside was endorsed by the departing incumbent. That said, we’ve known Klingler for a long time, and if she is the victor next November, we expect county residents will be in good hands.

• Sun Gazette readers knew over the summer that Treasurer Carla de la Pava was going to run for re-election, as she told us and we in turn told you. She made it official last week. Seems unlikely de la Pava would pick up a challenge, but given the Byzantine internal fights and kabuki theater that go on within the Democratic ranks in Arlington like every other political organization, one never knows until the filing deadline passes.

• Retiring Sheriff Beth Arthur formally anointed her chief deputy, Jose Quiroz, who at the meeting announced plans to seek the job. It’s unlikely, but possible, the County Board might opt to call a special election to fill the slot since Arthur is leaving at the start of the year, but more likely that Quiroz will fill it himself during the interregnum between January and November 2023. (Speaking for the entirety of the local civic crowd as well as what’s left of the local press corps[e], we say to any County Board members who might consider calling a special election, using the immortal words of Sheriff Buford T. Justice: “Oh, you can think about it. But dooooooon’t do it.”)

• If you’re a fan of Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti’s style of management and view of how crime should be addressed – we largely are not – you probably came away happy with her promises-made-promises-kept speech announcing re-election plans. On a tangential matter, we thought it might have been a mistake for Dehghani-Tafti’s intra-party challenger, Josh Katcher, not to have spoken the same night and effectively gone one-on-one with her right there. Others think Katcher was smart to wait a month so he could kick off his campaign separately.

• There were no County Board candidate announcements, although there almost assuredly will be next month. No School Board announcements, either, nor were there any announcements for General Assembly or the remaining constitutional office on the 2023 ballot. Fear not, they are on their way in coming months. Election season never stops here in the People’s Republic of A-town.