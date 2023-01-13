44.4 F
Friday, January 13, 2023
Editorial: Arlington sheriff owed thanks for her service

Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur retired last week after more than two decades in her post and nearly 40 at the sheriff’s office.

Like law-enforcement agencies everywhere, management of the office has come under fire from various quarters (including several now vying for the post Arthur held). But in the totality of things, we believe Arthur and her staff have done a strong job under challenging circumstances of recent years.

There’s certainly opportunity for change, no doubt, but we think Arthur’s tenure largely has been a successful one, and she deserves thanks of the community.

