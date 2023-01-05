Editorial: Another year of divided state government (huzzah!)

Back in the early fall of 2021, we on this page made an early request of Santa. No matter how you do it, we asked St. Nick, please deliver us divided government in Virginia in the upcoming state elections.

The jolly fat man delivered: Republicans won statewide offices and the House of Delegates, with Democrats keeping the state Senate as those seats were not up for grabs.

Can anyone really say that divided government hasn’t worked out well for residents of the Old Dominion? Think back to the years, not all that long ago, when Republicans held statewide offices as well as both houses of the legislature. The GOP went overboard with the right-wing social stuff, which seemed beyond its scope of responsibilities.

And then the tide turned, and ultimately Democrats gained back all three statewide posts plus both houses of the legislature. Did they learn from the mistakes of Republicans? They did not; they acted as if their narrow majorities were mandates for imposing leftist ideology on a populace that hadn’t actually signed off on it.

And thus in 2021 the pendulum swung again, back to where we like it most. Neither side has total power, so (a) most of the far-right or far-left proposals die ignominious deaths and (b) the two parties have to actually work together to get the serious business of government accomplished.

With the 2023 General Assembly session set to kick off next week, all but the most partisan (right or left) will again reap the benefits of divided government.