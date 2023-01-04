62.3 F
Tysons
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonEconomic-development chief to sit on statewide panel
ArlingtonBusinessNews
Updated:

Economic-development chief to sit on statewide panel

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Ryan Touhill has been named new economic-development director for the Arlington government.

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Ryan Touhill, the recently appointed director of Arlington Economic Development, has been named to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2023.

He is one of three new directors, who will serve two-year terms.

For 2023, Christina Winn, director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, will serve as president, and Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, will be vice president.

Before moving to the Prince William economic-development office in 2019, Winn had headed the economic-investment group of Arlington Economic Development, the county government agency tasked with promoting economic growth.

Sponsored

VEDA’s membership is comprised of more than 520 economic-development professionals and related industry professionals from across the commonwealth. For information, see the Website at www.GoVEDA.org.

Previous article
Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings
Next article
State senators to discuss upcoming legislative session
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EducationSun Gazette Newspapers -

Attorney general preps investigation of FCPS’s Thomas Jefferson

Following up on a request yesterday from Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.