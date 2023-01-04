Economic-development chief to sit on statewide panel

Ryan Touhill, the recently appointed director of Arlington Economic Development, has been named to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2023.

He is one of three new directors, who will serve two-year terms.

For 2023, Christina Winn, director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, will serve as president, and Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, will be vice president.

Before moving to the Prince William economic-development office in 2019, Winn had headed the economic-investment group of Arlington Economic Development, the county government agency tasked with promoting economic growth.

VEDA’s membership is comprised of more than 520 economic-development professionals and related industry professionals from across the commonwealth. For information, see the Website at www.GoVEDA.org.