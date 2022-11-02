Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway

Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing.

When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long section of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes Project are finished – likely by the end of the year and possibly by mid- to late November – VDOT’s network of Express Lanes in Northern Virginia will grow to more than 90 miles, said Susan Shaw, manager of the transportation agency’s design-build program.

The project’s scope is staggering, with nearly 2 million tons of asphalt laid and more than 11 million work hours logged so far, with between 2,000 and 2,100 workers on site daily during peak construction periods.

VDOT currently operates 71 miles of Express Lanes on Interstates 95, 395 and 495, as well as portions on I-66 inside the Beltway and between Centreville and Gainesville. That last 9.5-mile-long section opened Sept. 10 and began charging tolls two weeks later, except for vehicles with two or more occupants. When the remaining segment opens, the minimum number of occupants needed to use the Express Lanes both inside and outside the Beltway for free will increase to three.

To use the lanes for free, vehicles must be equipped with E-ZPass Flex transponders switched to the “HOV On” setting.

The remaining 13 miles of the I-66 Outside the Beltway project are among 35 miles’ worth of Express Lanes now under construction, including segments along I-95 to Fredericksburg, the I-95 Opitz Boulevard ramp in Woodbridge and the I-495 Northern Extension in McLean.

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway initiative includes $2.3 billion to construct the Express Lanes, plus $1.4 billion in other transportation improvements. The latter include construction of two park-and-ride lots with 3,200-plus parking spaces, 11 miles of bike trail along I-66 and upgraded pedestrian facilities on new bridges over the highway.

The project, which involves a lengthy public-private partnership with I-66 Express Mobility Partners, began in 2017. Work remaining to be done includes paving, striping, and installation of toll gantries, signage and “flex posts,” which separate the three general-use travel lanes in each direction from the Express Lanes in the middle.

VDOT will continue to conduct some lane closures and traffic splits day and night along the route, Shaw said.

“We just ask drivers to continue to stay aware and alert as they drive the corridor,” she said. “The pavement’s getting really nice, so it’s easier to go faster, but there still are a lot of changes happening.”

As with VDOT’s other Express Lanes, the I-66 Outside the Beltway one will use “dynamic pricing” – tolls that vary according to traffic volume and speed. The route will employ three tolling segments on eastbound lanes and four for those heading west, so individual trips may encompass more than just one section.

Toll rates for each portion will be posted in advance either on entrance ramps or before upcoming segments and drivers will have the option to exit if they’re unwilling to pay the fee, Shaw said. To plan trips and review payment options, visit ride66express.com.

The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes will differ from others in the region in that they will charge differently based on vehicles’ classifications. Drivers of larger vehicles and trucks will pay more.

“It’s largely for commercial vehicles,” Shaw said of the different fees. “We’re trying to preserve the space for commuters, making sure the tolls are high enough for those larger vehicles that they’re really paying their fair share.”

VDOT is promoting Express Lanes use by bus, vanpool and high-occupancy vehicles. Fairfax Connector in 2023 will expand its bus routes, while VDOT and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will offer discounts and assistance to those who create new vanpools.

In addition, VDOT and Commuter Connections have begun offering incentives of up to $366 per person for new carpools using the I-66 Express Lanes. To learn more, visit www.commuterconnections.org/pool-rewards.

VDOT is rebuilding and realigning the Gallows Road bridge over I-66 and this construction will continue through next spring, when the southbound section opens, said Nancy Smith, corporate-affairs director for I-66 Express Mobility Partners.

Vienna-area commuters no doubt have noticed interchange improvements being built at I-66 and Nutley Street, and those will continue, Smith said. The new “bowtie” or “dog-bone-style” interchange will feature two roundabouts and grade-separate the shared-use path going through that zone, she said.

Town Council member Ray Brill Jr. asked whether VDOT would be installing a sound barrier along I-66 near Oakton High School. Shaw said that was not in the cards because there were no outdoor uses at the school – such as athletic fields – located near that section of highway.

Brill also wondered why metal sound barriers had been erected along eastbound lanes in the Merrifield area, but concrete ones just across the highway.

Shaw responded that VDOT for cost reasons uses lightweight metal for such barriers when they are mounted atop bridges or retaining walls. Concrete walls also are too heavy to use in those locations, Smith said.